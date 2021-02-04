The fortune of Lőrinc Mészáros may be worth HUF 500 billion

Forbes has published a list of the richest Hungarians.

At the top of the list is Lőrinc Mészáros, with a fortune of HUF 479.4 billion, well ahead of Sándor Csányi, the head of OTP, who is the second richest Hungarian with 393.4 billion.

Lőrinc Mészáros became interested in several large stores in the recent years, including the Paks II. and the Budapest-Belgrade railway project, as well as the bank holding system created by the merger of the three financial institutions, which will create a financial institution worth HUF 740 billion, making it the second largest bank after Csányi’s OTP.

Third place went to Tibor Veres with 258.6 billion, who is best known for the Wallis group. New players, however, are the two Rahimkulov brothers, who finished 4th and 7th, and their fortunes also precede Lőrincé Mészáros. Their father, Megdet Rahimkulov, came to Hungary as a representative of Gazprom after the change of regime.

The top ten:

Lőrinc Mészáros and his family HUF 479.4 billion Sándor Csányi 393.4 billion Tibor Veres 258.6 billion Rahimkulov Timur 257 billion Zsolt Felcsuti 246.1 billion György Gattyán 245.6 billion Rahimkulov Ruslan 240 billion Mrs. Sándor Demján and her family 214.3 billion László Szjj 184.4 billion Gábor Széles 146 billion

Tímea Vajna, who has assets of 38.6 billion, was in 39th place. Tímea Vajna precedes big guns such as József Váradi, owner of Wizz Air, construction contractor Attila Paár, and Mária Schmidt, director general of the House of Terror Museum, whose assets are estimated at 35.1 billion.

debreceninap.hu