Significant Amount of Oil Found at Vecsés

A significant amount of crude oil was found at the border of Vecsés, at a depth of 2,100 meters. MOL started exploratory drilling in the area in July, where after performing the necessary tests, it was proved that a previously unknown crude oil field had been discovered, the oil company told MTI on Monday.

The new well will start with a production of 600 barrels per day, the later planned production of 700-1000 barrels will increase the crude oil production of MOL Hungary by about 10 percent and Hungary by 5 percent. The Vecsés-2 oil well became MOL’s third highest-yielding well in Hungary, and it is the only one capable of triggering the entire annual natural yield decline of the aging Algyő field, they wrote.



