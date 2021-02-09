DK: Government Making It Difficult for Local Councils to Function

The government’s cuts to funding for local councils is making it difficult for them to function, the opposition Democratic Coalition’s László Varju, the head of parliament’s budget committee, said.

Following a committee meeting that lacked quorum due to a no-show by ruling party representatives, Varju said that the government’s remarks about the activities of local councils “is often totally divorced from reality”. Lawmakers present at the meeting had been unable to discuss a bill on support for the additional responsibilities local councils have had to take on during the coronavirus epidemic, Varju said. The government, he said, had promised to compensate localities for their reduced funding, “yet nothing’s being done, even though the deadline for submitting the draft budget expires on February 15”, he said. “The cabinet has made life very difficult for local council leaders who want to observe the laws but receive no help from the government,” Varju said. DK lawmaker Anett Bősz said that elsewhere in Europe, the management of the coronavirus crisis had been most effective when the central government listened to local leaders. Monday’s committee meeting was also attended by György Gémesi, head of the alliance of local governments MOSZ.