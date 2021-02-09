Paloznak Jazz Picnic to Feature Candy Dulfer, Mario Bondi

The Paloznak Jazz Picnic near Lake Balaton is set to be held between July 29 and 31 and feature saxophonist Candy Dulfer, singer Mario Biondi and groups MF Robots and De Phazz, organisers said.

The artists were scheduled to play at last year’s festival, cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 9th jazz picnic, held in the village of Paloznak north of Hungary’s most popular holiday resort, will feature jazz, funk and soul greats such as English jazz-funk band Level 42, Dutch singer Caro Emerald and Dutch group Kraak+Smaak, organisers said earlier. The three-day festival will also feature Hungarian jazz performers, local wine and cuisine.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay