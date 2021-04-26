Eclipse Print to Invest HuF 200 M at Hungary Plant

Eclipse Print’s investment of 200 million forints (EUR 550,000) at its printing plant in Edelény, in north-eastern Hungary, will save 64 jobs, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said.

The government is supporting the investment with a 100 million forint grant, the minister said. Referring to the printing company’s Czech ownership, Szijjártó said he welcomed seeing increasingly close economic cooperation among central European countries in addition to their political ties. All signs point to central Europe remaining the European Union’s engine of growth after the pandemic is over, he added. Whereas global investments were down 42% last year, the Hungarian government supported a record 1,436 investments, Szijjártó said. Hungary now ranks 11th in terms of exports as a percentage of GDP, he said. While global trade turnover was down 9% last year, Hungarian exports once again increased to exceed 100 billion euros, Szijjártó added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay