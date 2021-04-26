Research Cooperation With Fraunhofer to Be Expanded

Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics discussed the possibility of expanding bilateral research cooperation with Reimund Neugebauer, the president of Germany’s Fraunhofer Society, an applied research organisation.

Palkovics and Neugebauer identified areas of prospective cooperation in the sectors of defence, quantum computers, artificial intelligence and food safety, the innovation and technology ministry said in a statement. They explored the possibility of including Fraunhofer in defence industry and security research activities in a bilateral project under which Germany’s Rheinmetall is building a plant for making Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Zalaegerszeg, in western Hungary, next to the ZalaZONE vehicle test track for autonomous vehicles under construction. Fraunhofer, which operates a computer science research platform with IBM near Stuttgart, could also be included as a partner in a Hungarian-German supercomputer development project, under which a 5-petaflop supercomputer would be built at the Debrecen University, in eastern Hungary, in cooperation with a Stuttgart-based university centre by early 2022.

