Hungarian industrial producer prices grew by an annual 9.6% in March, while 1.9% up on the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Forint weakening against the euro and the rise in the prices of raw materials and commodities had an impact on the industrial PPI trajectory, the KSH said. Domestic sales prices grew by an annual 8.4%, while exports were up 10.2%. The month-on-month increases were 1.7% and 2.0%, respectively.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay