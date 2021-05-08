Hungary Posts EUR 1.0 BN TRATradeDE Surplus in March

Hungary posted a trade surplus of 1.013 billion euros in March, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Exports grew by 22.3%, while imports grew by 15.3%, the report on the first reading of data showed. In absolute terms, exports came to 11.1 billion euros and imports to 10.0 billion. In monthly comparison, exports were up by 14.0% and imports by 13.5%. Trade with other European member states accounted for 77% of exports and 72% of imports. For the period January-March, exports were up by an annual 6.2% at 29.5 billion euros and imports grew by 3.3% to 26.8 billion. The trade surplus reached 2.7 billion euros.

hungarymatters.hu