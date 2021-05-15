“Hungary Employment Back at Pre-Crisis Level”

Employment in Hungary has returned to pre-crisis level, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview to public broadcaster Kossuth Radio. The work of doctors and nurses has greatly contributed to economic performance because “they cured everyone humanly possible”, Orbán said. He added that only 2,600 Covid patients were now in hospital, including 338 on ventilators and some 608,000 had recovered.

Finance Minister Mihály Varga has done “an excellent job in putting together next year’s budget” covering such expenses as the gradual reintroduction of 13th month pensions, the payment of pension premiums and tax exemption to under 25 year-olds, Orbán said. The 2022 budget will enable Hungary to embark on an outstanding growth path in European comparison and to emerge stronger from the crisis, he added. Orbán said the operative body responsible for overseeing the relaunch of the economy and “life beyond economy” will be set up next week. Meanwhile, family support measures such as tax allowances after children must be further increased along with other incentives to convince families that having more children makes them better off financially, Orbán said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay