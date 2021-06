Hungary’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.8 points in May from 51 points in April, Halpim, the organisation that publishes the index, said.

The new orders index rose in May from the previous month and remained over the 50-point threshold that marks either a contraction below or an expansion above. The production volume index also rose and stayed over the 50-point mark.

