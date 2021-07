Hungary’s trade volume continued to grow at a rapid pace in May, albeit from a low base, when pandemic shutdowns still impacted a number of sectors, data released by the Central Statistical Office show.

Exports rose by an annual 37.9% to 9.397 billion euros, while imports climbed 38.2% to 9.300 billion euros. The 97 million euro trade surplus edged up from 87 million euros in the base period.

