Hungary Industrial Output Up 39.1% YR/YR in May

Industrial output in Hungary grew by an annual 39.1% in May, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) has confirmed.

Output grew by 40.2%, according to working day-adjusted data. Month on month, output rose by 3.4%, based on seasonally and working day-adjusted data. Output of Hungary’s automotive sector, which accounts for the biggest share of manufacturing in the country, jumped by 81.1% year on year in May from a low base. Output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment rose by 23.8% in May, while the food, drinks and tobacco segment increased by 14.7%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay