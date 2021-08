According to holtankoljak.hu, fuel prices are going to drop on Wednesday (11th August).

The price of petrol will drop by 4 HuF, while the price of gas oil will drop by 5 HuF – they write.

A liter of 95 petrol will cost 448 HuF.

A liter of gas oil will be 442 HuF.

There can be differences between certain petrol stations.

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay