Hungary Budget Deficit HuF 2,292 BN at End-September

Hungary’s cash flow-based budget deficit, excluding local councils, was 2,292 billion forints (EUR 6.39bn) at the end of September, widening on stimulus measures, the finance ministry said in a preliminary reading of data on Friday.

The central budget ran a 2066.7 billion forint deficit at the end of September, the social insurance funds were 253.9 billion forints in the red, and the separate state funds had a 28.6 billion forint surplus, the ministry said. The deficit widened by HUF 391.3bn from a month earlier. The ministry noted that expenditures during the period included 172.9 billion forints for road developments, 143.5 billion for public transport programmes and 134.5 billion forints were spent in the framework of the Hungarian Villages Programme. Subsidies to boost competitiveness came to 94.7 billion forints, spending on tourism developments came to 72.9 billion, railway developments got 60.2 billion forints and national farm subsidies added up to 52.4 billion forints.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay