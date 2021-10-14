Government Ready to Cut Social Contribution Tax By 4 PP

In an effort to ease the burden on businesses in light of its policy of raising the minimum wage to a monthly 200,000 forints (EUR 555), the government is proposing a 4 percentage point reduction in the social contribution tax, an official of the innovation and technology ministry said after wage talks on Wednesday.

State secretary for employment policy Sándor Bodó told a press conference that the proposed reduction from 15.5% to 11.5% would leave a total of 500 billion forints with businesses. The Hungarian government is dedicated to its policy of cutting taxes, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay