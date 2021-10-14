Hungary’s Winter Gas Needs Guaranteed

By the end of September, Hungary had reserves of over 5.28 billion cubic meters of natural gas, more than enough to cater to the country’s needs throughout the winter, the Hungarian energy and public utility authority (MEKH) said on Wednesday.

Following its annual review of winter preparedness, MEKH said gas storage facilities were 83% full, guaranteeing the needs of private consumers and industry as well as emergency reserves in case of supply interruptions, MEKH said. Natural gas for domestic consumption is supplied jointly by imports, domestic gas production and from reserves, MEKH said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay