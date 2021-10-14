Szijjártó: Strong Competition Authorities Key to ‘True Competition’

Hungary, as a promoter of free and fair world trade, wants to ensure “real competition” in which strong and expert competition authorities are key players, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told a conference of the International Competition Network (ICN) in Budapest on Wednesday.

 

The three-day conference hosted by the Hungarian competition authority GVH has drawn some 100 speakers and 1,700 attendees from 130 countries. GVH head Csaba Balázs Rigó said the conference was a “great opportunity” for the Hungarian authority to keep abreast of cutting-edge knowhow and analytical tools. The conference focuses on current issues such as warding off cross-border anti-competition measures, “crisis cartels during the pandemic”, and issues regarding digitalisation and innovation, he said.

 

