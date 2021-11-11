Turnover of 43% of Hungarian Webshops Increased During Pandemic

Fully 43% of the webstores operating in Hungary reported a turnover increase during the coronavirus pandemic and just 12% posted a decline, Shoprenter said, based on a survey covering 707 Hungarian webstores.

One-fifth of the respondents said their sales revenue remained unchanged and 24% of the webshops were not yet operating at the time of the outbreak of the pandemic. The survey shows online retailers who built on tourism suffered the biggest losses while areas that have been favoured by the pandemic such as computer technology and hobby products registered outstanding sales growth.

One of the founders of Shoprenter, István Róbert Kulcsár said 43% of the 707 webstores have an offline store, adding that there is a strong synergy between the two, which provides an opportunity for multichannel sales. Shoprenter provides e-commerce solutions to 6,000 businesses. In 2020, these webshops received 6.5 million orders worth 158 billion forints (EUR 4.3bn).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay