Hungary’s cash-flow budget, excluding local councils, posted a surplus of 151.3 billion forints (EUR 427.3m) at the end of January, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, citing preliminary data.

The central budget had a surplus of 84.4 billion forints. Separate state funds were 34.3 billion in the black and the social insurance funds had a 32.6 billion surplus. The full-year cash-flow budget deficit target is 3,152.7 billion forints.

hungarymatters.hu