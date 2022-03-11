Schott Hungary Plans HuF 28 BN Expansion

The Hungarian unit of German company Schott, which makes specialty glass products, plans to spend 28 billion forints to expand its base in Lukácsháza, in south-western Hungary, creating 120 jobs, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, announced.

Hungary’s government is supporting the investment with a 3.3 billion forint grant. Schott will add production of prefillable sterile syringes to its Hungarian operations with the project. These products were earlier made solely at Schott’s Swiss-based unit, so there was intensive competition for the investment among potential locations, Szijjártó said.

