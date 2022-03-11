Hungarian Pavilion at 2023 Venice Biennale to Present ‘Frequency of Architecture’

Music generated by the transformation of folk-art patterns which decorate Budapest’s new Museum of Ethnography in Budapest’s City Park will be presented at the Hungarian pavilion at next year’s Venice Biennale.

The project’s composer, Péter Mátrai, has turned the pixelated pattern decorating the surface of the new museum building in to a score to make tradition accessible by means of contemporary art. Visitors to the Hungarian pavilion in Venice will get a chance to get involved in playing the resulting music. The project dubbed Reziduum – The Frequency of Architecture by Mária Kondor-Szilágyi was chosen through open tender by a panel headed by national commissioner for the Venice Biennale Júlia Fabényi, the director of Ludwig Museum, the museum said on Thursday. The tender attracted seven applications.

All the projects submitted for the tender can be viewed at https://www.ludwigmuseum.hu/velencei-biennale/2023/palyazat-eredmenye

