Industrial Output Up 8.9 % in January

Hungarian industrial output increased by an annual 8.9% in January, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) confirmed in a second reading on Friday. Working-day adjusted data showed an annual increase of 7.1%.

Seasonally and working-day adjusted data showed output up 1.9% month on month. The volume of industrial exports increased by 6.5% compared with a year earlier. Exports of vehicles, which account for 28% of manufacturing export sales, grew by 8.6%, while computers, electronics and optical products, which accounted for 15%, were basically level on an annual basis. Domestic sales increased by 13.1%, while those in manufacturing rose by 15.4% from the same month the previous year.

