Forint Strengthened – The Prices of Oil and Gold Fell

On Tuesday afternoon, Hungarian forint strengthened against major currencies, while the price of crude oil fell sharply and the European gas price quotation rose.

Euro fell to HuF 372.67 from HuF 373.77 in the early morning, the Swiss franc fell from HuF 362.24 to HuF 361.27 and USD from HuF 340.38 to HuF 339.36. The Euro, meanwhile, has risen in price from $ 1.0978 to $ 1.0983. Crude oil prices fell $ 7.12, or 6.68 percent, to $ 99.78 a barrel. The price of gold fell 1.63 percent per ounce, to $ 1,928.80. The European gas price, the leading TTF on the Dutch gas exchange, stood at € 120.79 for the next April deadline, up 5.5 per cent from Monday’s closing value.

24.hu

pixabay