Forint Strengthened by Wednesday Morning

Hungarian forint strengthened against the major currencies in international foreign exchange trading by Wednesday morning compared to the previous evening’s exchange rate.

It has made a profit over the long weekend and is also stronger than its listing at the beginning of the month. The euro was quoted at HuF 371.23 on Tuesday evening and HuF 370.76 on Wednesday morning. The dollar fell from HuF 339.06 to HuF 337.89 and the Swiss franc from HuF 360.31 to HuF 359.44 from seven o’clock on Tuesday evening to seven o’clock on Wednesday morning.



The forint was 0.1 per cent stronger on Wednesday morning than on Tuesday evening against the euro, up 3.1 per cent from Friday night and up 1.5 per cent from the beginning of March.



The forint was 0.3 per cent stronger against the dollar on Wednesday morning, 3.5 per cent stronger than last Friday’s Friday and 0.1 per cent stronger against the beginning of the month.



Compared to the Swiss franc, the forint strengthened by 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday night. It strengthened 4.2 percent over the long weekend and 1.8 percent from the beginning of March.

MTI

