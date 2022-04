The forint strengthened against the major currencies in international foreign exchange trading by Thursday morning.

The euro was quoted at 376.64 forints on Thursday morning. The dollar decreased from HuF 346.63 to HuF 345.15, while the Swiss franc went down from HuF 371.27 to HuF 369.98.

On Thursday morning, the forint was 0.9 percent stronger than the euro against Monday, 0.8 percent stronger against the dollar and 0.5 percent stronger against the Swiss franc.

MTI

pixabay