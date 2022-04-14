Hungary Records 2,740 New Covid Infections, 26 Deaths

Altogether 26 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 2,740 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

 

So far 6,404,541 people have received a first jab, while 6,190,140 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,854,092 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 276,208 a fourth shot. The number of active infections went down to 89,057, while hospitals are treating 1,717 Covid-19 patients, 47 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,876,946 have been registered with the virus, while 45,838 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,742,051 people have made a recovery.

 

 

