Industrial Output Up 4.5% Y/Y in February

Output of Hungary’s industrial sector rose by an annual 4.5% in February, around half of the pace in January, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a detailed reading of data on Wednesday.

The automotive segment, which accounted for 25% of the manufacturing sector in February, slipped by an annual 0.8% as production shutdowns and scale-backs because of the global semiconductor shortage recently hit the sector. The output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment, accounting for 11% of manufacturing, increased by an annual 2.0% in February. Output of the food, drinks and tobacco segment, which made up another 11% of manufacturing sector output, climbed 10.0%. Adjusted for the number of workdays, headline output rose by 4.5%. Month on month, output rose a seasonally- and workday-adjusted 1.6%. For the period January-February, unadjusted output climbed by an annual 6.6%.

