Without an official price, refueling would now cost this much

On Wednesday of this week, the purchase price of petrol will increase by HUF 3 gross per liter, holtankoljak.hu reported. This is expected to affect the retail price of higher octane gasoline.

The price of diesel will not change in the middle of the week.

Without an official price cap of HUF 480, we would experience the following average prices at domestic gas stations from Wednesday:

95 petrol: 591 HUF / liter

Diesel oil: 674 HUF / liter

