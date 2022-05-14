Industrial Output Up 3.6% YR/YR in March

Hungarian industrial output grew by an annual 3.6% in March, slowing from 4.8% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday in a second reading of the data.

Adjusted for the number of working days, output grew by 4.2%. Month on month, output eased by 0.1%, based on seasonally and working day-adjusted data. In January-March, industrial output increased by 5.5% from the same period a year earlier.

Output of automotive companies dropped by an annual 13.3% in March. The segment, which accounted for 22% of manufacturing sector output in March, continued to be challenged by the semiconductor shortage and supply chain problems, KSH said. The detailed data show output of the computer, electronics and optical equipment segment, accounting for 11% of manufacturing, increased by an annual 6.3%. Output of the food, drinks and tobacco segment, which also made of 11% of manufacturing sector output, rose by 10.2%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay