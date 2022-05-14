Over 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fully 5,670 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 5,777 from Ukraine crossed via Romania, the national police headquarters said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 463 people, the police website said on Friday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 305 refugees, 89 children among them, by train, according to the municipal police website.

 

 

