DK Condemns ‘Double Gas Price Increase’

Opposition Democratic Coalition on Tuesday condemned an upcoming ‘double price increase’ for gas, with spokesperson Olga Kálmán telling an online press conference that “in the current situation, the government should not increase utility fees even once, let alone twice”.

A statement by the ministry of technology and industry has shown that an additional price increase is planned to take place from October, Kálmán said. Following a seven-fold increase in September to 732 forints (EUR 1.85) per cubic metre, the price will be raised to 752 from the following month, “just when the heating season gets going”, she added. She called for the withdrawal of the planned utility price increases, adding that Hungarian families will be most severely hit, with only a fifth of them being under the consumption quota that make them eligible for reduced gas prices.

