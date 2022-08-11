MOL Succeeds in Getting Druzhba Pipeline Oil Flowing Again

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has succeeded in its negotiations with Ukraine and Russia to restart oil flows via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia, by paying the transit fee for the Ukrainian section of the pipeline, MOL told MTI on Wednesday.

MOL said it had secured a quick solution to the problem of fees not being paid, and Ukraine had promised to resume deliveries within the next few days. In a statement later in the day, MOL said the pipeline was in operation and deliveries were expected to be again arriving in Hungary on Thursday. Deliveries of Russian crude stopped on August 4.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay