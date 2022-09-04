Jobbik Proposes Housing Subsidy for Renters

Opposition Jobbik has proposed giving renters back the part of their rent above 100,000 forints (EUR 249) in the form of a housing subsidy.

Jobbik wants to give renters back “as much as possible of what the government has taken away in the form of taxes”, Dániel Z. Kárpát, the party’s leader, told a press conference on Friday. The party also wants to give a 20,000-25,000 forint utility subsidy to those who will receive “unrealistically high” utility bills from the autumn, Z. Kárpát said. He noted that Jobbik in 2012 had drawn up a rental housing plan that would favour teachers, those raising children, kindergarten workers and university and college students majoring in fields of strategic importance.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay