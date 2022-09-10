Insurers Pay Out Close to HUF 7.5 BN on Storm Damage Claims

Hungarian insurers paid out almost 7.5 billion forints on claims for storm damages in May-August, the Hungarian Insurance Association (MABISZ) said on Friday.

Payouts were under last year’s levels, but policy holders got an average 120,000 forints per claim, up 20-40%, MABISZ said. The association attributed that increase to the greater intensity of storms as well as the higher costs of reconstruction. It noted that storm damage claims came to 63,000, just half to two-thirds of the number in the same period a year earlier.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay