Government Starts Energy Savings at State Institutions

The government is starting to make energy savings at state institutions, while ensuring the regulated price regime for household utilities remains in force, the government’s information centre KTK said in a statement late on Monday.

In recent months, the government has been working to save Hungarians from the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine and of the European Union’s “ill-advised sanctions” through measures such as ensuring that each family is provided gas and electricity at a reduced price up to average consumption, the statement said. The government has ordered all state institutions and state-owned companies to reduce their gas consumption by 25%, the statement said. As part of that measure, state institutions cannot be heated over 18 degrees Celsius, with the exception of health care facilities, homes for the elderly and children, as well as crèches. Schools will be required to be heated at least 18 degrees Celsius, but the temperature in classrooms for children until 14 will need to be at least 20 degrees, the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay