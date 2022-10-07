Retail Sales Grow 3.3% in August

Retail sales growth in Hungary reached 3.3% year-on-year in August, edging down from 3.8% in the previous month, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Thursday show.

Adjusted for calendar year effects, retail sales growth slowed to 2.4% from 4.3% during the period. Adjusted food sales fell 2.4% in August, non-food sales edged up 0.5% and vehicle fuel sales climbed 18.4%. In January-August, adjusted retail sales were up 8.4% compared with the same period last year.

hungarymatters.hu