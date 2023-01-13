Inflation in Hungary was 24.5 percent in December

In December 2022, consumer prices were on average 24.5 percent higher than a year earlier. In the past year, household energy and food prices have risen the most – the Central Statistics Office (KSH) reported on Friday.

Consumer prices increased by an average of 1.9 percent in one month, and in 2022 they rose by an average of 14.5 percent compared to the previous year.

Compared to December 2021, the price of food increased by 44.8 percent, mainly cheese (83.2 percent), eggs (82.7 percent), bread (81.1 percent), butter and buttercream (79, 4 percent), dairy products (79.2 percent), confectionery flour (71.0 percent), dry pasta (70.8 percent), margarine (58.0 percent), pastries (57.2 percent), milk (52.1 percent) and poultry meat (51.5 percent) rose in price. Within the product group, the price of flour (6.7 percent) and cooking oil (1.5 percent) increased the least.

Household energy rose in price by 55.5 percent. Within this, the price of piped gas increased by 97.8 percent, that of firewood by 58.6 percent, that of bottled gas by 48.7 percent, and that of electricity by 27.8 percent.

You had to pay 13.6 percent more for consumer durables, including 24.1 percent more for new cars, 20.8 percent more for heating and cooking equipment, 20.3 percent more for kitchen and other furniture, and 18.7 percent more for room furniture.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products rose in price by an average of 13.4 percent, of which alcoholic beverages by 21.3 percent.

The price of pet food increased by 48.8 percent, detergents by 34.2 percent, home repair and maintenance items by 30.8 percent, and personal care items by 28.5 percent. Vehicle fuels had to be paid 27.0 percent more. The price of services increased by 9.5 percent, including taxis by 30.0, home repair and maintenance by 24.3, vehicle repair and maintenance by 22.6, sports and museum tickets by 22.0, domestic holidays by 20.9, and personal care service cost 17.9 percent more.

Compared to November 2022, food prices rose by 2.1 percent in one month, including milk by 7.2 percent, dairy products, and butter and buttercream by 6.2 percent, cheese by 4.9 percent, and buffet goods by 4.0 percent. The price of eggs (7.9 percent) and margarine (1.6 percent), which are included in the product range affected by the official price cap, decreased. The price of household energy decreased by 6.0 percent, including 11.8 percent less for piped gas.

Detergents and cleaning products went up by 2.5 percent, pet food by 1.5 percent, and home repair and maintenance items by 1.2 percent. Vehicle fuels became more expensive by 24.4 percent as a result of the abolition of the official price cap for the product range. The price of services increased by an average of 0.8 percent, including domestic holiday services by 5.4 percent, sports and museum tickets by 2.2 percent, and personal care services by 1.0 percent.

In 2022, compared to the previous year, consumer prices increased by an average of 14.5 percent, within which food prices rose the most by 26.0 percent. The price of household energy rose by 21.7 percent, durable consumer goods by 12.2 percent, other goods by 12.0 percent, spirits and tobacco by 9.9 percent, services by 7.1 percent, and clothing by 5.5 percent. Consumer prices among retired households increased by an average of 15.2 percent.

MTI

Photo: Yvett Frank