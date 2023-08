After the wholesale price of gasoline and diesel went up by 7 forints each on Wednesday, the price of the former will be increased by 5 gross forints on Friday, reports holtankoljak.hu.

According to the portal, the price of diesel will not change this week. Thus, the average prices are as follows in the second half of the week:

95 gasoline: HUF 641/liter

Gas oil: HUF 645/liter



holtankoljak.hu

pixabay