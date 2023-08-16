The Problem is Bigger Than They Thought – Debrecen Vízmű Closed the Szabó Kálmán Street Intersection

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. will carry out renovation work on the planned potable water pipeline junction from August 7th, 2023 – reminded the municipality of Debrecen.

According to their announcement, after the opening of the working trenches, it became clear that the old, corroded, steel water pipe and its fittings need to be replaced, so the level of intervention exceeds the planned level, and both traffic lanes need to be opened.

In view of this, the traffic junction was closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning (15th August). The streets connecting here will be cul-de-sacs, it is not possible to drive from Mikepércsi road to Szabó Kálmán road. The deadline for the completion of the works is expected to be September 15th, 2023. Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. asks for the public’s forgiveness and understanding for possible temporary water shortages associated with work and the necessary traffic restrictions.

debreceninap.hu