Boy Fell From a Ninth-Floor Apartment in Újkert

A young man may have fallen from the floor of a block of flats in Cívis Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The press service of the National Ambulance Service informed the press on Monday that a young man was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries from the scene. They added that they do not have information about his current condition, but the press has been told by unofficial sources that he is alive. The press service of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters reported that there were no circumstances indicating a crime or foreign involvement in the incident.

He didn’t live in the building

An eyewitness said: “It only took a few minutes for me to see the incident, but even so, the body lying in the grass was a horrible sight. Suddenly I heard the sirens of the ambulances and the loud talking. At first I didn’t know what happened, I thought someone was sick, as there were no signs of external damage”.

Based on the on-site information of the witnesses, the young boy did not live in the building. Presumably, he entered the apartment on the ninth floor and asked the lady who lived there to let him in because his drone was stuck on the balcony. It is not yet known for sure what actually happened after that.

