The forint weakened against the major currencies on the interbank foreign exchange market early Monday evening compared to this morning.

The exchange rate of the euro increased from HUF 389.56 at 7:00 a.m. to HUF 390.65 at 6:00 p.m. It fluctuated between HUF 388.02 and HUF 391.85 during the day. The quotation of the franc rose from HUF 402.87 to HUF 404.39 in the morning, while the dollar rose from HUF 365.82 to HUF 368.56. The euro changed from $1.0649 in the morning to $1.0595.

MTI

