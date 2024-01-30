With more foreign and fewer domestic guests, the performance of tourism in Hungary has increased

In December 2023, 1.1 million guests spent 2.7 million guest nights in tourist accommodations (commercial, private and other accommodations). The number of guests was 16, and the number of guest nights was 13 percent higher than a year earlier, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Tuesday.



The number of nights spent by domestic guests increased by 8.3 percent, while the number of nights spent by foreign guests increased by 17 percent. In 2023, the number of guest nights at tourist accommodations was 2.5 percent more than the previous year.

In December, 73 percent of the guest nights were provided by commercial accommodations, where the turnover was 11 percent higher than the previous year. 19 percent more guest nights were registered at private and other accommodations than a year earlier.

The number of domestic guests increased by 11, and the number of guest nights by 8.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. The number of guests was 534 thousand, and the number of guest nights spent was 1.2 million in tourist accommodations; within this, 417,000 guests and 919,000 guest nights were registered at commercial accommodations. 80 percent of the latter were spent in hotels, where the number of guest nights was 14 percent higher than a year earlier. The number of domestic guest nights spent in private and other accommodations increased by 7.0 percent compared to December 2022. In the two most popular tourist areas, 20 and 12 percent of domestic guest nights were registered at the tourist accommodations of Balaton and Mátra-Bükk, Budapest’s share was 16 percent.

The number of foreign guests increased by 22, and the number of guest nights by 17 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Of the 579,000 guests who arrived at tourist accommodations, they spent 1.5 million guest nights, of which 426,000 guests and 1.0 million guest nights were registered at commercial accommodations. 85 percent of the latter were spent in hotels, where the number of guest nights was 14 percent higher than a year earlier.

The number of foreign guest nights spent in private and other accommodations increased by 28 percent compared to December 2022. 76 percent of foreign guest nights were registered in tourist accommodations in Budapest, and the most popular tourist areas were Lake Balaton, Debrecen and its surroundings, and Bük-Sárvár, with shares of 3.2, 3.1, and 3.0 percent.

A total of 19,380 tourist accommodations, including 2,125 commercial and 17,255 private and other accommodations, received guests.

Of the commercial accommodations, 893 hotels and 925 guesthouses were open for part or all of December.

The total gross revenue of commercial accommodation was HUF 50.5 billion, which at current prices is 15 percent higher than a year earlier.

With the Széchenyi Rest Card, cardholders spent 17 percent more, 2.4 billion forints, in commercial accommodation compared to the same month of the previous year.

In 2023, nearly 41 million guest nights were registered at tourist accommodations, 2.5 percent more than the previous year. Domestic guests spent 5.1 percent less, and foreigners 12 percent more (21.4 million and 19.5 million) guest nights in tourist accommodations.

