More than twenty brands were present at the 2024 Budapest Central European Fashion Week

More than twenty brands were present at this year’s Budapest Central European Fashion Week, which was hosted by the Museum of Fine Arts and the Hungarian Art and Business building on Andrássy Street between January 22 and 28.

The Budapest Central European Fashion Week (BCEFW) has become one of the most important fashion events in the Central European region in recent years. BCEFW is the premier platform in the region for representatives of the profession, buyers, designers, and domestic and international media. The event brought the meeting of tradition and modernity to the general public.

Photos: Facebook page of Budapest Central European Fashion Week.