In January, consumer prices increased by 3.8 percent on average compared to the same month of the previous year

In January 2024, consumer prices were on average 3.8 percent higher than a year earlier. Compared to December, prices rose by an average of 0.7 percent, but clothing items became cheaper by 2.1 percent, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) reported on Friday.

Food prices increased by 3.6 percent in 12 months, mainly sugar (38.2 percent), non-alcoholic soft drinks (14.6 percent), chocolate and cocoa (14.1 percent), buffet goods (12. 7 percent), as well as pork (10.0 percent). Within the product group, the price of flour decreased by 19.0 percent, eggs by 17.8 percent, cheese by 15.6 percent, butter and buttercream by 13.8 percent, dry pasta by 13.2 percent, and milk by 10.2 percent.

According to the report, household energy became 11.3 percent cheaper, including 25.0 percent less for piped gas, 3.4 percent less for electricity, and 2.0 percent more for firewood.

Services 10.4, including rent 13.9, vehicle repair and maintenance 11.9, tolls, car rental, parking 11.3, sports and museum tickets 10.9, holiday services 10.2 percent became more expensive, travel to work and school became 21.7 percent cheaper.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 8.1 percent, of which tobacco increased by 9.2 percent.

The price of pet food rose by 20.0 percent, detergents and cleaning products by 11.1 percent, medicine and medicinal products by 8.0 percent, and personal care products by 4.7 percent.

Consumer durables had to be paid 1.4 percent less, within which the price of used cars fell by 9.9 percent, kitchen and other furniture by 7.6, heating and cooking equipment by 3.7, bedroom furniture by 2.6, of new passenger cars increased by 1.3 percent. Vehicle fuels became 11.9 percent cheaper.

Consumer prices rose by an average of 0.7 percent in 1 month compared to December 2023.

Food prices rose by an average of 1.2 percent, mainly as a result of a 6.4 percent increase in the price of seasonal foods (potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh domestic and southern fruit). Excluding this group, food prices increased by an average of 0.7 percent.

Butter, buttercream 3.1, cheese 1.6, milk 1.2, pork 1.1 percent more, cooking oil 1.6, sugar 1.3, flour 1.2, bread 0, It cost 7 percent less. You had to pay 0.9 percent more for household energy, 1.7 percent more for piped gas, and 1.3 percent more for firewood.

Services are 0.5, including tolls, car rental, and parking – due to the increase in tolls – 8.4, postal services by 4.8, rent by 2.5, vehicle repair and maintenance by 2.3, and home repair and maintenance went up by 1.8 percent.

As a result of end-of-season sales, clothing items became cheaper by 2.1 percent.

The price of vehicle fuels decreased by 0.5 percent.

