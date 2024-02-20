The average age of the Wizz Air fleet is decreasing

The 200th aircraft has arrived in Wizz Air’s fleet, reducing the average age of the airline’s fleet to 4.2 years, the company told MTI on Tuesday.

The new Airbus A321neo model will join the London-Luton Airport base.

The aviation technology solutions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft offer significant environmental benefits. The model can currently fly with up to 50 percent sustainable aviation fuel, while reducing the noise footprint by 50 percent, consuming 20 percent less fuel, and emitting 20 percent less carbon dioxide and 50 percent less nitrogen oxide, they wrote.

According to the information, thanks to the young fleet and modern aircraft, Wizz Air’s carbon dioxide emissions were 6.8 percent less in 2023 than the year before. The average carbon emissions of 51.5 grams per passenger kilometer are the airline’s lowest annual result to date, and the company is committed to reducing its carbon intensity by a further 25 percent by 2030.

Wizz Air will continue to expand its network after the record number of passengers in 2023. The airline also has the largest Airbus A321neo order in Europe, and plans to purchase another 300 aircraft by the end of the decade as part of the “WIZZ500 ambition”, they said. Last year, it carried more than 60.3 million passengers, which is an increase of about 32 percent compared to 2022.

In Hungary – including the Budapest and Debrecen bases – Wizz Air flew 5.2 million passengers in 2023. In the financial year 2023 – between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 – the company had a revenue of 3.896 billion euros.

(MTI)