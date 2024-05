Krones has installed a solar park in the Southern Economic Zone, announced László Papp, mayor of Debrecen.

He reminded that Krones provides jobs for many people from Debrecen and the region and sets an example for the enforcement of sustainability and environmental protection aspects.

“We are committed to and support the efforts that support the activities of the actors of the Debrecen economy in this direction” – Papp wrote in his Facebook post.

debreceninap.hu