First regulatory workshop on COVID-19 facilitates global collaboration on vaccine development

Europe
Orsolya Majláth

The first global regulatory workshop on COVID-19, was convened under the umbrella of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA). The virtual meeting brought together delegates from 17 different countries, representing more than 20 medicines regulatory authorities globally, as well as experts from the World Health Organization and the European Commission, to discuss the development of vaccines against COVID-19. The event was co-chaired by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The goal of the meeting was to encourage exchange of information about the global efforts to find and develop new vaccines against COVID-19.

The workshop was moderated by Dr. Marco Cavaleri, Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at EMA, and Dr. Marion Gruber, Director of Office of Vaccines Research & Review at USFDA. More details on the discussions and the outcomes of the meeting will be shared in the coming days.

