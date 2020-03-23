Hungary Offers Help in Croatia Earthquake Relief

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed his condolences and offered help to Croatia, which was hit by an earthquake on Sunday morning.

In his letter to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Orbán said he was “saddened” by the reports on the natural disaster, which caused damage and injuries in and around Zagreb. “I believe that in these trying times it is important for the nations of Central Europe to express their solidarity with one another in every possible way. On behalf of the Hungarian people, I would like to express my sympathy and offer the assistance of Hungary,” Orbán said. Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó offered his condolences to those injured, and wished them a speedy recovery in a Facebook post. Croatia can count on Hungary’s help in the reconstruction, he said.

House Speaker László Kövér sent a telegram to his Croatian counterpart Gordan Jandroković, expressing his sympathies to Croatians who “had to face this fearful natural disaster while living through an epidemic emergency”. Hungary is ready to provide help to Croatia at this challenging time, the speaker said.

