The Court of Justice of the European Union provides for hearings to resume from 25 May 2020

In accordance with the lockdown measures adopted by the public authorities of Luxembourg and its neighbouring countries, the institution has, since 16 March 2020, established a modus operandi based on the widespread working from home, the primary objective being to protect people’s health and to contribute to combating the pandemic.

Thanks to adjustments to its internal organisation and the use of remote working technologies, the institution has ensured that its judicial activities could continue, with 106 cases disposed of and 29 Opinions delivered since 16 March. In view of the restrictions on movement applicable both in Luxembourg and in the majority of the Member States, hearings at the Court of Justice and at the General Court have nevertheless had to be postponed.

In the light of the health measures and scenarios for the resumption of activities adopted by the public authorities, particularly in Luxembourg, the institution’s modus operandi will change with effect from 25 May 2020.

The widespread working from home will continue in principle. That decision is in line with the recommendation of the authorities of the host State which consists, in the case of administrations and undertakings, in promoting teleworking throughout the period of emergence from lockdown. It also takes into consideration the high level of activity that can currently be carried out remotely.

Furthermore, if conditions allow, it has been decided that hearings may once again be held during the period from 25 May to 15 July 2020.

This resumption of hearings will be accompanied by the introduction of hygiene and social distancing protocols to ensure that the health of everyone involved in the organisation and conduct of hearings is protected. In particular, the representatives of the parties concerned will receive detailed explanations from the registries of the two Courts.

The Court is thus adapting with care to developments relating to the coronavirus pandemic. With the anticipated resumption of hearings, it is taking the necessary steps to ensure full continuity in the public service offered to European litigants, whilst protecting its staff and contributing to the public health objectives of the fight against the pandemic.