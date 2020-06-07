Fundamental Rights Forum advisory board holds first meeting

The Advisory Board for FRA’s Fundamental Rights Forum held their first meeting on 2 June online.

The FRA Director and staff updated the board about the plans and ideas for the next Forum. It is now due to take place during autumn-winter 2021.

The Advisory Board is a consultative body chaired by the FRA Project Manager. It is composed by representatives of key human rights institutions, stakeholders, and partners, such as the UN’s Human Rights Office (OHCHR), the Council of Europe, European Commission, the City of Vienna’s Human Rights Commissioner, Norway Grants, the European Youth Forum, Austrian Government EU 2021 Presidencies (Portuguese and Slovenian), and the Austrian member of FRA’s Management Board.

fra.europa.eu

pixabay